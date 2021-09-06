Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Amazon, Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Earlier this year, Donald Glover (Atlanta) made a major creative career move, signing a reportedly "multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal" with Amazon that included a content channel where Glover could showcase his work as well as the works of others (with Atlanta writer and producer Stephen Glover also signing an overall deal with Amazon). At the same time as the news of Glover's deal hitting came word that the musician/actor would be teaming with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) for Amazon Prime's reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Unfortunately, Glover will have to go searching for a new "Mrs. Smith" with THR reporting that Waller-Bridge has exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly "remain friends."

Glover is still attached to star as well as series co-creator & executive producer. Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) is also still attached as co-creator and executive produce. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce. Reportedly in the works for several months and with writing underway, the series is looking to adopt the original film's premise of a married couple who realize that they also rival spies. The pair originally took to Instagram Stories back in January to make the news official, with the series still set for a 2022 debut.

Here's what Simon Braund of Empire had to say about the film at the time, giving the film 4 out of 5 stars: "Okay, so it's rather ridiculous, and it all goes a bit nuts come the end, but the perfectly formulated chemistry between Pitt and Jolie is sparkling cyanide throughout. Aside from being arguably the two most indecently attractive people on the planet, both achieve the perfect balance of self-deprecation and sexual dynamite, never taking anything too seriously. Pitt's at the top of his goofy-cool-guy's-guy game, and it's an unalloyed joy to finally see Jolie land a role worthy of her mettle. She's funny, sexy as all get-out and kicks ass with a shameless glee that would make Lara Croft blush (it's hard to believe that the more icy Nicole Kidman was originally signed up for the role). Vince Vaughn, essaying yet another delusional dimwit as Pitt's boss, is just the icing on a cake that's almost entirely icing to begin with. Gloriously amoral, grown-up fun."