Posted in: TV | Tagged: Pluribus, rick and morty

Pluribus: Could "Rick and Morty" Be The Answer to Carol's Problems?

We're loving Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus but we can't stop thinking about it being a great Rick and Morty crossover, too.

One of the things that we love about Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus (and if you haven't seen it, there's a whole lot to love about it) is the overarching mystery surrounding who sent the viral RNA sequence from space and what Carol Sturka can do to reverse it. But then, it dawned on us why Gilligan is one of the greatest storytellers and has one of the greatest minds in television. Gilligan is teasing one of the greatest and most surprising crossovers of all time. That's right: when it comes to hive minds, Rick and Morty might just have the answers that Carol needs.

To be clear? We're just having a little fun. That said, every self-respecting Rick and Morty fan must've thought of Unity at least once during the first four episodes. In S02E03: "Auto Erotic Assimilation," we were first introduced to Rick Sanchez's ex-girlfriend, a hivemind who can assume the forms of multiple races, sexes, and species. The two spent way too much time partying during their brief reunion before Unity realized just how toxic their relationship was and left to work on herself.

The two would meet back up in S07E03: "Air Force Wong," with Unity taking over Virginia to get Rick's attention. A whole lot of things went bad concerning the President of the United States to the point where Rick and Unity teamed up to take him down. As much as Rick had also worked on himself, Unity freeing so many minds despite what it would do to her made her realize that she has a levle of trust towards him that he still doesn't have for her, leading to another heartbreaking parting of the ways.

In "Air Force Wong," a shield was created to block Unity from controlling the folks in Virginia – but that wouldn't work in Albuquerque because (of course) mankind turned out to be its own worst enemy. But if Carol could find a way to get a message out to Rick, maybe now would be an excellent time for a reunion. Rick could prove to Unity just how much he's changed (which has been a great deal), and how freeing humanity would be a welcome "fresh start" for them both. Meanwhile, Rick would have a new ally in Carol – two incredibly cranky people having a conversation about just how f**ked up mankind is, which I would love to hear.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!