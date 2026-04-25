Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus EP Offers Season 2 Update: Writers "In the Thick of It" Now

EP Alison Tatlock offered an update on how things are going with Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus Season 2.

Article Summary Pluribus EP Alison Tatlock says Season 2 is "in the thick of it," with the writers deep into crafting new episodes.

At Deadline Contenders TV, Tatlock and Rhea Seehorn teased Pluribus Season 2 while keeping key story details under wraps.

Vince Gilligan previously said the Pluribus writers are still plugging away, asking fans for patience as episodes take shape.

Rhea Seehorn says Gilligan wants Pluribus back as soon as possible, but only with the care fans expect from the series.

If there's one thing we know, based on what we've been seeing on social media since the critically acclaimed and award-winning series wrapped its first season, fans of Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus are starving for even the tiniest detail about what's to come. During the first day of Deadline's Contenders TV, Seehorn and EP Alison Tatlock were on hand to offer a deep dive into the streaming series – and that included a quick update on how Season 2 is progressing. "We are in the thick of it, of season two. I, of course, cannot talk about it all, but we are very excited about it, and we're deep in it right now. So hang in there, because eventually it will be born," Tatlock shared.

At a press event for the streaming series back in February, Gilligan shared that the show's writers were "plugging away" on the new season – while also asking for patience from the fans. "And please, for all the folks, God bless you, if you like the show, thank you. Thank you for getting us here on this stage. And it takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did in the first season. And we appreciate everybody's patience. But it ain't gonna be 'The Pitt,' coming back every year. I wish it would be 'cause I think that's an awesome show."

By the time the final credits rolled on January's Golden Globes, Seehorn would walk away with the hardware for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her work on the series. In the press tent, Seehorn was asked about how things were looking with the second season. Reaffirming that the writers' room was already back at work, Seehorn made it clear that Gilligan wants to get things moving just as much as the fans do, but he wants to make sure the second season continues to build on what brought so many viewers to the streaming series. "I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," Seehorn shared.

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