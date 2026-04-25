Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: android, ios, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Spring Festival 2026 Plans

Monster Hunter Now's Spring Festival 2026 launches April 27, 2026, featuring the event-exclusive Rose Assault light bowgun and encounters with elder dragons

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival 2026 runs for two weeks with elder dragon battles and boosted hunting activity.

Namielle leads the Monster Hunter Now event, with Elder Dragon Interceptions taking over Hunt-a-thon points.

The Rose Assault light bowgun debuts as a Monster Hunter Now event weapon with forging and style customization.

Monster Hunter Now players get 50% more access range, more monsters, and riftborne hunts during the festival.

Niantic has revealed the plans they have for the next major event in Monster Hunter Now, as we know what's coming for the Spring Festival 2026. The event will see a new weapon added specially for the few weeks this will run, in the form of the Rose Assault light bowgun. Which you will need as you'll take on several elder dragons who will make their presence known in the event. We have more details from the team below, as well as the full patch notes for the event on their website, as it will launch on April 27, 2026.

Spring Will Be Sprung With Elder Dragons & More in Monster Hunter Now

The MH Now Spring Festival 2026 features more activity from elder dragons and an event-exclusive weapon! For two full weeks, you'll be able to challenge elder dragons while enjoying upgrading your event-exclusive equipment. At Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception points, only Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur. Make use of Friend Link and take on Namielle, whose materials can be used to forge featured defense weapons!

The field will also be packed with monsters, including riftborne monsters, giving you a great opportunity to progress your weapon style customization! In addition, your access range will be expanded by 50% throughout the event, making it easier to join field hunts and Elder Dragon Interceptions. Don't miss the event-exclusive weapon, the Rose Assault light bowgun! This weapon can be style customized, and is also one of the featured defense weapons for Season 9 Wave 2. During the event, you'll also be able to collect materials needed to forge, upgrade, and style customize it, so enjoy the event while upgrading in preparation for Riftcharged Great Girros!

Encounter Elder Dragons: At Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception points, only Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur. Make use of Friend Link and take on Namielle, whose material can be used to forge featured defense weapons.

At Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception points, only Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur. Make use of Friend Link and take on Namielle, whose material can be used to forge featured defense weapons. Increased Monster Activity: The field will be packed with monsters, including riftborne monsters, giving players a great opportunity to progress their weapon style customization. In addition, players' access range will be expanded by 50% throughout the event, making it easier to join field hunts and Elder Dragon Interceptions.

The field will be packed with monsters, including riftborne monsters, giving players a great opportunity to progress their weapon style customization. In addition, players' access range will be expanded by 50% throughout the event, making it easier to join field hunts and Elder Dragon Interceptions. Event-Exclusive Weapon: Don't miss the event-exclusive weapon, the Rose Assault light bowgun. This weapon can be style customized, and is also one of the featured defense weapons for Season 9 Wave 2. During the event, players will also be able to collect materials needed to forge, upgrade, and style customize it, so enjoy the event while upgrading in preparation for Riftcharged Great Girros.

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