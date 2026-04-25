Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Bōku, Bolix, Bollox, Culls

The Op Games Releases a Revamped Classic Tabletop Title: Culls

The Op Games have taken a classic game and given it a revamp with a new name, as Culls is now available on their shop and at select retailers

Article Summary The Op Games revives the classic abstract strategy game as Culls, now available online and at select retailers.

Culls, also known as Bollox, Bolix, and Bōku, challenges players to connect five pieces in a row to win.

Players trap and flip opponent chips, forcing repositioning that adds smart timing, planning, and shifting strategy.

Designed for 2 to 4 players, Culls offers quick, portable gameplay with simple rules and strong replay value.

The Op Games have taken a classic game, given it a revamp, and released it with a new name, as Culls is now available. You may know this title under one of a few different names, including Bollox, Bolix, and Bōku, as it is a game of strategy that rewards abstract thinking. You'll utilize different skills such as planning, timing, and smart placement strategy to trap, flip, and reposition pieces around the board in an attempt to outplay your opponents to connect five of your pieces in a row. You can read more about it below, as it's now available on their shop and select retailers.

Take On a Classic In a New Format With Culls

Trap, flip, and outwit your opponent in this timeless game of strategic chip placement. Smarter than Checkers and more fun than Chess, Culls is the portable abstract strategy game that feels familiar but is unexpectedly clever in its simplicity. To win The Game of Culls, which has also appeared in print as Bollox, Bolix, and Bōku, you need to get five of your pieces in a row. To set up, one player places two chips lobster-side down on empty spaces on the game board, then the other player does the same, after which players take turns placing one chip lobster-side down. If by placing a chip, you sandwich exactly two of the opponent's chips, turn one of those chips lobster-side up. On that player's turn, they must cull their lobster, picking up the piece and placing it elsewhere lobster-side down as their entire turn. Continue until someone wins.

Strategic Gameplay & Simple Rules: Trap, flip, and reposition pieces to outmaneuver opponents and achieve five in a row for victory.

Abstract strategy fun for kids and adults, combining familiar mechanics with clever twists that reward planning, timing, and smart placement.

Unique flip mechanic forces opponents to relocate pieces, adding dynamic movement and constant shifts in board control and strategy.

Designed for 2 to 4 players, making it perfect for family game night, competitive duels, or small group play sessions.

Great for Travel & Quick Play: Portable design with wooden chips, canvas bag, and flexible canvas game board

Fast rounds keep players engaged, offering high replayability similar to classic tabletop favorites with a modern twist.

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