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McFarlane Toys' DC Comics Red Platinum Edition Aztek Debuts

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse 7” figure line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics hero Aztek to the DC Multiverse 7-inch line, spotlighting a deeper-cut Justice League ally.

First appearing in Aztek: The Ultimate Man #1 in 1996, Uno was trained by the Q Society to face a world-ending threat.

The DC Comics Classic Aztek Red Platinum Edition features his classic armor, extra hands, display stand, and art card.

GameStop pre-orders are live now for $26.99, with the McFarlane Toys DC Comics Aztek figure set for May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is digging a bit deeper into the DC Comics roster with its latest DC Multiverse reveals, like bringing Aztek into the spotlight. Introduced in Aztek: The Ultimate Man #1 back in 1996, Uno was raised by the mysterious Q Society and trained from birth to become a destined hero who was meant to confront a looming world-ending threat. Armed with advanced technology masked as mystical armor, Aztek would blend science fiction and Aztek mythology into the DC Comics superhero landscape.

Now, just before the end of the DC Multiverse, Aztek is here to save the day with a new exclusive Red Platinum Edition figure. His addition changes things up from the usual Batman-heavy waves, giving collectors a more obscure but meaningful Justice League ally. The figure captures his classic DC Comics appearance quite nicely, with detailed armor sculpting and a bold deco of gold, black, teal, and white. He comes with interchangeable hands, a display stand, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders for the DC Comics Red Platinum Edition Aztek are already live at GameStop online and in-store for $26.99, with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – Aztek (DC Comics Classic)

"The Brotherhood of the Q raised Uno to wear the helmet of Quetzalcoatl and defend the city of Vanity and the world against the shadow god Tezcatlipoca. When Uno arrived in Vanity, however, he encountered a vigilante named Bloodtype, aka Dr. Curtis Falconer. Bloodtype died after their battle, but not before he told Uno that he was about to start work at St. Bartholomew's Hospital that very day."

"Deciding he needed a civilian identity, Uno impersonated Falconer, protecting Vanity as a Super Hero later dubbed Aztek by the press. After team-ups with Green Lantern™ and Batman™, Aztek briefly joined the JLA but died attacking the living planet Mageddon, the supposed second coming of Tezcatlipoca

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