Posted in: Card Games, Games, NBA, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: kevin durant, pokemon

A Pokémon TCG Card Gains Value Thanks To Kevin Durant's Signature

What would you pay for a Pokémon TCG card signed by an NBA player? That's the question as Kevin Durant signed a Durant ex card

Article Summary A signed Pokémon TCG Durant ex card surfaced after Kevin Durant autographed it, turning a quirky pull into a hot collectible.

PSA graded the Pokémon TCG card a Near Mint-Mint+ 8.5, while the Kevin Durant autograph received an 8 via PSA/DNA.

A video of Kevin Durant signing the Durant ex card after a game helped confirm the autograph and fueled online buzz.

The unusual Pokémon TCG and NBA crossover could boost the card’s value, whether it is sold soon or kept as a rare oddity.

The world of sports and geekdom have collided once again to create a new expensive Pokémon Trading Card Game item, all thanks to Kevin Durant. In what has to be one of the funniest moments of proving you can make pretty much anything worth something by scribbling a signature on it, a signed Durant ex card showed up on the market, having been signed by the current Houston Rockets star, fully graded by PSA, and posted to their social media this week.

I'm Seeing Double! Two Durants!

According to the label, which you can see with the card here, they gave it a Near Mint-Mint+ 8.5 grade, with the autograph graded separately as an 8 under PSA/DNA authentication. Which isn't too shabby for either one, although we're guessing Durant's own signature got a lower rating for being rushed. PSA later confirmed that the submission had been processed with an image of the encapsulated card, highlighting the shared name of both the card and the NBA star. As well as a video online, showing Durant signing the card at the end of a game, giving validity to its authenticity, which Durant himself seemed to get a chuckle out of.

Pokémon Trading Card Game and The NBA Is a New One

Celebrities signing trading cards is nothing new, obviously. Most of them involve said celebrity with their actual professional trading card. But this is a fun new spin on things, as it just happened to line up with one of the biggest names in basketball right now. It's not exactly a thing you're going to see every day, which is why we're kind of confused why Durant's own signature didn't go higher than the card itself. No word yet if the owner now plans on selling the card or simply keeping it in their collection as an oddity you'll probably never see again. (Well, until The Pokémon Company suddenly names one of its new monsters LeBron, Game Freak gives it a card, and then the race is on to get that signed.)

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