Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: D-topia, Marumittu Games

Puzzle Adventure Game D-topia Arrives July 2026 on PC & Consoles

Can you successfully operate a world maintained by artificial intelligence? Find out in the adventure puzzle game D-topia

Article Summary D-topia launches in July 2026 on PC and consoles, bringing a new puzzle adventure from Marumittu Games and Annapurna.

Play as a newly appointed Facilitator in an AI-run utopia, solving system failures to keep daily life running smoothly.

D-topia blends gentle-paced exploration with logic puzzles, resident stories, and choices that shape happiness and fate.

Explore both the polished public world and the hidden Block Side to fix glitches, uncover secrets, and find purpose.

Developer Marumittu Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive have confirmed the official launch date for their new game, D-topia. This is a brand-new adventure puzzle game where you play the role of a young man who lives in a world completely run by artificial intelligence. You have now been newly appointed as a Facilitator, where you will have to run all of the systems using puzzle mechanics to keep things operating smoothly and keep everyone else's lives maintained. Enjoy the trailer here and more info from the developers below, as the game will launch on July 14, 2026.

Find Your Way Through The Utopia Project in D-topia

Step into a future where happiness is curated by artificial intelligence in this gentle-paced puzzle adventure. The Utopia Project was created in the interest of maximizing human happiness and comfort. As the newest residential Facilitator at D-topia, your role is to resolve issues around the residential community.

Tackle fun logic-based puzzles to resolve mechanical issues and keep the facilities running smoothly, and meet the many vibrant residents, each with their own unique story and personal struggle. But what happens when problems go beyond the mechanical? How will your choices impact the well-being of the residents and the future of humanity? In a world of curated happiness, what does it mean to find purpose?

A Gentle-Paced, Reflective Adventure: Unwind in a calm, yet thought-provoking journey to discover what happiness truly means.

Clever, Integrated Puzzles: Tackle satisfying logic puzzles that connect to the heart of this gentle-paced adventure.

Meet D-topia's Residents: Gain their trust, discover their stories, and shape their futures in unexpected ways.

Your Choices Matter: Guide this artificial intelligence-managed utopia toward joy or despair through your decisions.

Step Into Two Worlds: Move between the bright, public reality and the hidden "Block Side" to fix glitches and uncover secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!