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Gen V Ends, WWE Releases, Helluva Boss & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Releases, Helluva Boss, Gen V, Star Wars/Gina Carano, Fargo, Far Cry, Alien: Earth, Good Omens 3 & more!

Article Summary Gen V ends after two seasons as The Boys universe shifts to Vought Rising, making the biggest TV headline in today’s roundup.

WWE’s post-Mania releases, Helluva Boss Season 3, and SNL UK’s Nicola Coughlan preview add major buzz beyond Gen V.

Star Wars return rumors for Gina Carano join Fargo, Far Cry, and Alien: Earth updates from Noah Hawley.

Good Omens 3, Dutton Ranch, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scooby-Doo: Origins, and SVU round out the dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The White Lotus, WWE Releases, SNL UK, Helluva Boss, Gen V, Star Wars/Gina Carano, Fargo, Far Cry, Alien: Earth, Good Omens 3, Dutton Ranch, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Law & Order: SVU, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 25th, 2026:

Stranger Things Will Receive a New Companion Book This June

The White Lotus Season 4: Helena Bonham Carter Departs HBO Series

WWE Releases Nikki Cross, Alba Fyre, More in Post-Mania Purge

WWE SmackDown Preview: All The Lil Yachty You Wanted and More

SNL UK Offers BTS Look at Host Nicola Coughlan During Photoshoot

Helluva Boss Season 3 Teaser: 15 Episodes Releasing in 2026 & 2027

Gen V Ending After 2 Seasons; The Boys: Vought Rising Set for 2027

Boston Blue S01E16: Anatomy of a Bomb Preview: Hospital Hostage Crisis

Star Wars Return? Gina Carano Says She's Spoken with Filoni & Favreau

Fargo Season 6 Conversations "Still Ongoing": Hawley Offers Update

Far Cry Series "Not Specifically Adapting Any of the Games": Hawley

Alien: Earth Season 2 Update; Dinklage Set for "Major Role": Hawley

Good Omens 3 Director Talalay Offers Silver Lining to 90-Minute Finale

Dutton Ranch Showrunner Out Ahead of "Yellowstone" Spinoff's Premiere

Suspect Arrested in Avatar: The Last Airbender Film Hack/Leak: REPORT

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Netflix Introduces Its Live-Action "Scooby Gang"

Fire Country: Our S04E16 Preview; S04E19 Look: Shawn Hatosy Returns

Sheriff Country S01E16 "Twenty Four Candles" Preview: Land-Grab Attack

The Vampire Lestat, Spider-Noir, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SVU: Hargitay Was "In Tears" Hearing "Organized Crime" Was Canceled

Kevin: Aubrey Plaza on Her Weird Experience Pitching Animated Series

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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