Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Bronze Tiger (The New 52) Figure

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse 7” figure line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils DC Comics Bronze Tiger (The New 52), adding the Suicide Squad fighter to DC Multiverse.

Based on Benjamin Turner’s New 52 design, the 7-inch DC Comics figure brings his darker Task Force X era to life.

Bronze Tiger features detailed sculpting, Ultra Articulation, swappable hands, a display base, and collectible art card.

DC Comics collectors can pre-order the McFarlane Toys Bronze Tiger figure now for $26.99 ahead of its May 2026 release.

The DC Multiverse might be coming to an end, but that is not stopping MCFarlane Toys. A new selection of heroes and villains is here to join your 7" DC Comics collection, including a return to the New 52! In DC's New 52 continuity, Bronze Tiger, aka Benjamin Turner, was reimagined with a more grounded role to fit DC Comics reboot's darker tone. His first notable appearance in this era was in Suicide Squad #0 (2012), where he was introduced as a highly disciplined martial artist recruited by Amanda Waller for Task Force X.

There have not been many New 52 DC Multiverse figures released, but McFarlane Toys is trying with this new release. DC Comics fans can build their own version of Task Force X team with this new 7" scale Bronze Tiger, who is back and ready for action. Benjamin is faithfully crafted right off the pages of DC Comics with plenty of tiger bling to go around, along with a pair of swappable hands. A classic DC Multiverse display base and an art card for collectibles are also included. Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys New 52 Bronze Tiger are already live for $26.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 20206 release.

DC Comics – Bronze Tiger (The New 52)

"Guided by his personal code, Benjamin Turner operates on both sides of the law, working with the Suicide Squad and Batman, as both a source of information on the mercenary world and a potent ally in battle."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BRONZE TIGER as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 2 extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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