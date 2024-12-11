Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: aardman, pokemon

Pokémon, Aardman Tease 2027 Special Project: "Brand-New Adventures"

In a teaser, The Pokémon Company International and independent studio Aardman announced they were teaming up for a 2027 "special project."

We're not sure what The Pokémon Company International and multi-award-winning independent studio Aardman have planned – and since it's dropping in 2027, it's going to be a while before we see it for ourselves – but they sure got a lot of folks excited earlier today with a brief teaser announcing a collaboration of some kind between the two that will make its debut in a little more than two years. In the press release for the "special project," there was this line: "The collaboration will see Aardman bringing their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures." Our early guess? That fans might be getting something along the lines of Netflix's Pokémon Concierge (a great side series that you should definitely check out) – but with these two combining forces, you never quite know…

"This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!" shared Taito Okiura, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International. Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, added, "It's a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world's biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail, as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original, and new stories for audiences around the world"

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today. As exciting as the news is, with 2027 being set as the premiere year, it's safe to say that neither The Pokémon Company International nor Aardman is in a rush to drop info before it's ready:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!