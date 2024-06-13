Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: Joseph Sikora, power, power book iv: force, season 3, starz

Power Book IV: Force Ending with Season 3; Joseph Sikora Teases Future

Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora announced that the STARZ series will end with Season 3 but also dropped a tease about the future.

With Power Book II: Ghost on its fourth and final season run, Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan) has confirmed that the upcoming third season of his series will also be its last. If you're keeping score, that means the only remaining franchise series is the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan – with the recently announced Power: Origins, which is also set to be a prequel series.

"It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy's journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade. Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy's world, and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for 'Force,' there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe," shared showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon, who reportedly has a proper ending to the series scripted and is developing the next installment in the franchise.

"When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy's journey in Chicago," shared Sikora in an Instagram video that was also shared on the STARZ and "Power" accounts. "But don't worry. Tommy's journey is far from over with. We're just getting warmed up, and I can't wait to show you what we have planned next. I want to give a big shout out to all the players: the cast, the crew from 'Power Book IV: Force,' and tell you to tune in. Because ghosts never die, and power never ends." Here's a look at the post from earlier:

Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

