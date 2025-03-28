Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 3 Preview: "Sheriff Country," Jelly Roll & More

With CBS's Fire Country returning on April 4th, here is what's ahead with Season 3: a "Sheriff Country" crossover, Jelly Roll, and much more!

Okay, let's get the bad news out of the way because it's pretty obvious by now. No, we're not getting a new episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 tonight. That won't be happening until next week – Friday, April 4th, to be precise. The good news? The series will be hitting viewers with two special episodes when it does return. S03E16: "Dirty Money" brings a crossover with the spinoff series Sheriff Country – meaning an appearance from Morena Baccarin's straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox and her ex-con father (W. Earl Brown). A week later – on April 11th – S03E17: "Fire and Ice" sees mega music star Jelly Roll guest-starring. Along with official overviews and image galleries for both episodes, we also have official overviews for the two-episode, two-hour Season 3 finale that's set for Friday, April 25th: S03E19: "A Change in the Wind" and S03E20: "I'd Do It Again."

Fire Country Season 3 Eps. 16-17; 19-20 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" – Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and W. Earl Brown stars as Wes Fox, Mickey's estranged father and Sharon's stepfather who runs an illegal marijuana business, on Sheriff Country, the upcoming spin-off that expands the world of Fire Country. The series is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season. Written by Joan Rater & Tony Phelan and directed by James Strong:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17: "Fire and Ice" – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father. Grammy Award-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 19: "A Change in the Wind" – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Max Thieriot.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 20: "I'd Do It Again" – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter's care facility. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

