Power Rangers: Jason David Frank's Daughter Posts Tribute to Father

Jason David Frank's (Tommy/Green Ranger; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) daughter posted a tribute on what would've been his 50th birthday.

It was back in November 2022 when the entertainment industry and fans around the globe learned that Jason David Frank (best known as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) passed away at the age of 49. Now, in an Instagram post from earlier today, Jenna Frank (Jason David Frank's daughter) is paying tribute to her father on what would've been the late actor's 50th birthday. "I can't put my pain into words. I still can't believe you're gone. I was with you on your birthday last year. I picked you up at the airport; you were so happy to see me," Jenna began her message, which also touched upon the role her father played in her life and how they "struggled with the same mental problems."

First debuting in the 1993 television series, Frank's Oliver was a brainwashed transfer student to Angel Grove High who was able to break free of Rita Repulsa's control before joining our heroes (and being one of the franchise's biggest cheerleaders for nearly three decades). Now, here's a look at Jenna's post from earlier today – followed by the full text of the post's caption:

I can't put my pain into words . I still can't believe you're gone . I was with you on your birthday last year . I picked you up at the airport you were so happy to see me . You are my book to life , You taught me everything I know . You are more than just my dad . You are my very best friend , my partner in crime , my brother . You are everything in one . We struggled with the same mental problems . You always understood me when nobody else did . I WILL win this battle for you . I will break the curse . I promise . Happy 50th b- day pops! You always would tell me I'm your biggest angel . Now you're mine . 💚

"The loss of my soulmate. Jason, I can't go on without you! You are my world! Yes, we had our struggles, like any marriage. But months ago, we both agreed it was worth saving. Deep conversations, vulnerability, forgiveness on both our parts. I am deeply lost, hurt, and utterly destroyed. I lost my one and only true love. I am your forever 'Firecracker' baby…till we're together again," wrote Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, in an Instagram post after the news of Frank's passing was made public

More than a week after his passing was confirmed and days after an online livestream memorial was held to celebrate the actor's life, Frank revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that the "Power Rangers" star's death was by suicide. In the interview, Tammie Frank shared that the couple had discussed separating but that they were "in the process of reuniting" and were having a "weekend getaway" when Jason David Frank passed. While detailing the events that led to the actor's death, Tammie Frank stated, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie Frank continued, revealing that she didn't see any signs from her husband that he was considering taking his own life. "I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night," she explained. As for why she sat down with PEOPLE, Tammie Frank said she did it to clear up online rumors and to set the record straight for both herself and her husband's memory. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered," she explained.

If you or someone you love needs help, 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) and is now active across the United States.

