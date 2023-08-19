Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: blue ranger, David Yost, netflix, power rangers, season 30

Power Rangers OG Blue Ranger David Yost Joins Cosmic Fury Season 30

OG Blue Ranger David Yost will reprise his role as Billy Cranston for Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury Season 30.

Coming off the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, it seems like the original Blue Ranger David Yost isn't quite done with the franchise just yet. The actor originally played Billy Cranston since the original MMPR in 1993 and ended his run in the middle of season four during the Zeo run in 1996. Billy will fight alongside the Dino Fury Rangers as they evolve into the Cosmic Fury Rangers for season 30 – which marks more than 20 incarnations of the Rangers.

"We felt it would be a meaningful landmark for fans to have David return to the show in a significant role, playing a mentor," Cosmic Fury executive producer Simon Bennett told Entertainment Weekly. "And on a personal level, it was a thrill to be working with the O.G. Blue Ranger. David's calm and positive spirit kept us all grounded and reminded us of the Ranger legacy we were striving to do justice to."

Bennett said that Yost's plan to return to the franchise predates the reunion special in Once & Always and Cosmic Fury separately. "And we were asked to keep it that way — apart from a couple of tiny easter eggs," he said. "I won't give these away, but I'm keen to see if fans pick up on them." One familiar foe from the MMPR franchise in Lord Zedd will make his return. The Netflix series released its official description for Cosmic Fury.

Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space! The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd's latest threat, and they won't do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords! Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy's help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd. Billy's expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.

Season 30 marks the first time the entire Ranger squad will make its return for its third season with Hunter Demo (Amelia), Russell Curry (Zayto), Kai Moya (Ollie Akana), Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia), Chance Perez (Javi Garcia), Jordon Fite (Aiyon), and Jacqueline Joe (Ferm). Bennett also teases a possible return of Mick, played by Kelson Henderson, who last made his appearance in Power Rangers: Dino Fury in season 28 of the franchise. The actor's been a favorite portraying around a dozen characters over the past 20 years. "Interestingly, [original Ranger mentor Zordon]'s going to set up his fortress/base on Planet Eltar, which will have some meaning for long-term fans of the show," Bennett teased, promising more Easter eggs for long-time fans. Power Rangers Cosmic Fury premieres September 29th on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!