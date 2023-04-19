Power Rangers Reunion Honored Yellow Ranger Trang, Green Ranger Frank Here's how Netflix's Power Rangers reunion special honored original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang and original Green Ranger Jason David Frank.

As excited as fans were to see Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always bring David Yost as Billy (Blue Ranger), Walter Jones as Zack (Black Ranger), Karan Ashley as Aisha (Yellow Ranger), Catherine Sutherland as Kat (Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas as Rocky (Red Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam (Green Ranger) to our screens (alongside Richard Horvitz's Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson's Rita Repulsa), there was also the matter of how the reunion special would handle the passing of original Yellow Ranger Trini actress Thuy Trang and original Green Ranger Tommy actor Jason David Frank. Though we're going to go light on the spoilers, there will still be a few, so please consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign on (just in case) as we look at how the show honored its fallen heroes.

In the reunion special, Trang's passing was handled by having a robot version of Rita Repulsa (Goodson) kill Trini. That tragedy turned into an opportunity to honor Trang/Trini as Trini's daughter Minh (Charlie Kersh) worked to carry on the family's heroic honor. While Frank did not appear, his Green Ranger does appear briefly and only in full-on costume mode. But it's toward the end of the special when Frank is remembered with a clip from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers S02E11 "The Song of Guitardo." In the scene, Kimberly/Pink Ranger (Amy Jo Johnson) and Zack (Jones) perform the song "Down the Road" (performed & possibly written by Johnson) as Tommy comes to terms with having lost his Green Ranger powers. As the song continues, the screen shifts to pictures of both Trang and Frank, with "In loving memory of Thuy Trang and Jason David Frank" across the bottom of the screen, beneath the images.

"I think it was very poignant. In that [season 2] episode, we were saying goodbye to Tommy, and it was a moment that we were all sharing. And to be able to take that piece of history and apply it to current-day history… I was happy that we had that as a way to say goodbye in a most honorable way — and to get to share our grief," Jones shared with EW. "It was really difficult for me to watch it [the tribute] and to think about it and have the realization that both Jason and Thuy are gone. As a cast, we were like brothers and sisters; we all got along. You know, we would fight every now and then, but we were a team and a family. I'm just so glad we got to honor Thuy and David in this way," Yost added.