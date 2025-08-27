Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Gianni Paolo, power, power book ii: ghost

Power Star Gianni Paolo Reflects on STARZ Series, Spinoff's Legacy

Power Book II: Ghost star Gianni Paolo spoke with Bleeding Cool about his time in the "Power" universe, meeting his Hip-Hop heroes, and more.

When Gianni Paolo got cast as Brayden Weston on the Starz series Power, it would be a dream come true, not only because it's a beloved franchise and he would be more prominently featured as a deuteragonist in the spinoff sequel series Power Book II: Ghost, but he's also got to meet some of his heroes he grew up on as a hip hop fan. Brayden is Tariq St. Patrick's (Michael Rainey Jr) best friend and business partner who comes from a prestigious family. While Paolo only appeared in four episodes of the original, he was in all 40 episodes of Power Book II across four seasons from 2020-2024. While promoting his work in Republic Pictures (Paramount) survival thriller Trust, Paolo reflects on the legacy of his run in the Power universe and shares the screen with some of hip hop's biggest names.

Power Book II: Ghost Star Gianni Paolo Reflects on Meeting His Hip Hop Heroes

What would you miss most about being on 'Power?'

Every day was so cool. You just have so much fun, like randomly, 50 Cent or Mary J. Blige shows up on set. We also had Lil Durk and Method Man on the show. I thought that was so cool, especially as someone who grew up listening to so much hip hop. I had a poster of 50 in my room. I had that "Parental Advisory" poster with Method Man on it and Mary. It was so crazy to meet all your heroes in one TV show.

If you're on a show, your cast is pretty much who they are. Our guest stars are Grammy award-winning artists, so definitely that for sure, working with the people that I grew up loving. What's also cool is that like every artist watches 'Power,' like every hip hop artist. Anytime I'm anywhere, they come up and fan out with me. I'm like, "Oh my God! This is so cool! I'm such a fan of them! I grew up listening to them, or I'm a big fan of them now." I feel like the world of 'Power' was kind of the coolest thing for me.

You can stream the Power franchise on Starz! Trust, which also stars Sophie Turner, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Katey Sagal, Rhys Coiro, Forrest Goodluck, and Renata Vaca, is available in theaters.

