Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, jake gyllenhaal, presumed innocent, trailer

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal Series

Premiering with two episodes on June 12th, here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Presumed Innocent.

With less than three weeks to go until Apple TV+'s adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller hits our screens, viewers are getting their best look yet at what's to come with series star & executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's Presumed Innocent. With a two-episode premiere set for Wednesday, June 12th, the official trailer that's waiting for you above spotlights Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich – a prosecutor who may end up prosecuted for a brutal murder he didn't commit… or did he?

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the upcoming series take finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!