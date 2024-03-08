Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, pll, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview, season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison on "Summer School," PLL Universe

Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Bailee Madison on the upcoming "Summer School" and how it's felt joining the PLL universe.

Article Summary Bailee Madison talks "Summer School" and joining PLL universe at a recent event.

New characters and romances teased for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shares behind-the-scenes insights on IG, highlighting filming challenges.

HBO Max's Original Sin returns with more scares and fresh stories for fans with Season 2: "Summer School."

For fans looking forward to more intel on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay C. Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, this has been a pretty good week. Along with some casting news (more on that in a minute), we also learned that Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria-starring series would be returning this spring. Now, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter & TikTok's "THR x TikTok" Academy Awards Weekend party, we're getting a brief tease or two directly from Madison. During the red carpet portion of the event, Madison touched upon "Summer School" and how the team was able to push through the strikes to get the season done. Following that, Madison discusses what it's like joining the "PLL" universe after having been a fan and how much it's meant to be embraced by long-time fans and those involved with the original series.

As far as those new faces go, they include Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community." Now, here's a look at what Madison had to share on Thursday night:

"Last Friday, we finally (!) wrapped "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Season One, we wrote, prepped, and produced the show while still in the throes of the pandemic. Season Two faced…different challenges. 😉 Not the least being—finishing a summer-set storyline, post-strikes, in freezing, snowy December. In the desolate, tick-infested forests of the Catskill Mountains. And through it all, these five ladies stayed the course and led the charge with their courage, class, professionalism, and unbreakable spirit," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in an Instagram post sharing some looks at the cast behind the scenes as filming on the season wrapped. "Very proud of and grateful to them. And to everyone who worked behind the scenes and in front of the cameras to make a season that's deeper, richer, funnier, more beautiful, and WAY SCARIER than our first. Including and especially (goes without saying) hearts and souls [of] Lindsay Bring and Jimmy Gibbons. Happy wrap and HAPPY SLASHING!!!! 🔪🔥💪🏼💄💥👻🎲🎃🐈‍⬛🎭☠️" Here's a look at the original post:

Here's a look back at Max's 2024 trailer, with footage from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School beginning at the 1:13 mark (and featured during the opening & closing of the trailer):

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!