Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: HBO Max Gives Season 2 Green Light

Fans of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have another season of drama, tension, and terror to tear through, with HBO Max giving an official green light for a second season. Having just recently wrapped its now-first season run, the streaming series was well-received by viewers and critics alike (with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 88 percent with critics and 70 percent with viewers). The show's creators have discussed taking the characters into new storyline directions if a second season was approved, so now let the speculation rage, PLL fans… you've earned it!

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. "We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.