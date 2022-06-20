Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Images Offer Viewers More A Insights

With only a little more than a month to go until the premiere of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) "shared universe" spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, viewers are are getting a look at some new preview images that fit right in line with last week's disturbingly effective teaser trailer that dropped several dozen easter eggs regarding A's motivations. This time around, we're getting a look at some of our new PLLs and others along with some choice comments from A for each one. Take a look…

And if you want the latest intel before the series premieres and during its run, make sure to send a text to +1 (570) 755-6746 (we've already got a new preview image last week, as you'll see following the phone number reminder):

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now here's a look back at the official teaser released last week for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (set to premiere on July 28 with the first three episodes, followed by two new episodes each on August 4 and 11, with a final run of three episodes on August 18.):

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.