Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin S01E01 Script Cover, Filming Update

Heading into the weekend, EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) shared a look at Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) reporting for filming later this month. Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing some intel on the first episode of his and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, along with the news that filming will be starting in 11 days.

Here's the look at the front of the script for S01E01 "Spirit Week", written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring and directed by Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and with some very cool-creepy cover artwork:

In his post from Friday, Aguirre-Sacasa shared a look at Madison, Kinney & Reficco in "Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania)" getting ready to film and promising more pics as soon as more casting announcements roll out:

Kinney's Tabby is an aspiring director & horror movie buff who's hiding a secret. Reficco's Noa is a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention. Madison's Imogen is a true survivor and a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering "A" as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends. In addition, Soper is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series kicking off filming later this month at Upriver Studios in New York. Just in case you need more convincing that this isn't going to be the same old "A", check out the teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as well as the series overview below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN Coming to HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFZoOiZrzs&feature=youtu.be)

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the 'Pretty Little Liars' universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. Running for seven seasons from 2010-2016, the YA mystery thriller went from national to international sensation. Over the course of its run, the series would be adapted in a number of countries and help launch the careers of cast members Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell, Tyler Blackburn, and more. Interestingly enough, as popular as the main series was, it was never able to launch successful spinoffs. Both Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) were attempted by Freeform (previously ABC Family), and both lasted for only a single season.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. The series is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

