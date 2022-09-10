Primal Season 2 Episode 10 Preview Offers Look at Mira's Backstory

After an epic battle that found Spear, Fang, and Mira barely able to escape with the hatchlings (with a serious demonic threat still on their trail), next week brings the second season finale of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. That means it's time for a sneak preview of where things are at heading into S02E10 "Echoes of Eternity." In the clip below, a moment of reflection as Speat attempts to comfort Mira, who flashes back to the day she was captured and enslaved by Viking warriors who had invaded her homeland.

With the season final set to hit Adult Swim next week, here's a look at a very emotional preview for Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Episode 10, "Echoes of Eternity":

Speaking with EW, Genndy Tartakovsky shared what viewers would find different with the second season compared to what they'd experienced so far. "The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season," the series creator explained.

Tartakovsky continued, "It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller, this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core, the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."