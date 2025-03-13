Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Prison Break

Prison Break: Browning, Gage, Rodger Join Elgin James, Hulu Spinoff

Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, and Drake Rodger have joined the cast of Elgin James' Prison Break spinoff pilot for Hulu as series regulars.

Elgin James of Mayans M.C. fame helms the new Prison Break spinoff for Hulu.

Wentworth Miller has previously confirmed he will not return as Michael Scofield in future Prison Break projects.

The new series isn't expected to feature main characters from the original Prison Break series, but is expected to be set in the same universe.

Back in December, the word came down that Hulu had given a pilot order for Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James that would see James write and executive produce a new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break. Now, the cast for the potential streaming series is beginning to come together, with Variety reporting that Emily Browning (American Gods), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and Drake Rodger (The Winchesters) have been cast in leading roles in the pilot.

Browning is set to star as Cassidy Collins, "an ex-soldier turned corrections officer" who "takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America." Gage's Jackson is "a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign," while Rodger's Tommy is "an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated ten years ago."

While set in the same universe as the original series, the new series reportedly isn't expected to include any of the show's main characters – Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). Original series creator and executive producer Paul Scheuring and original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are set to executive produce alongside James and his Sierra Drive production banner – with 20th Television/Disney Television Studios producing.

Prison Break: Wentworth Miller Done with Michael, Straight Characters

Taking to Instagram back in November 2020, Miller shared a very personal and heartfelt post that began with Miller expressing their appreciation for those who've commented or DM'd them to offer kind, supportive words or who reach out in positive ways. But because of the trolls and Miller's fear that their social media posts will become places where others will be exposed to bullying and other forms of abuse, they eliminated the ability to comment. "'This is my favorite IG account,. someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less," Miller wrote. "Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit."

From there, Miller revealed that they're done with playing Michael and with the Prison Break franchise. For the actor, it's about shifting their career so that they're a gay man who tells the stories of gay characters. And while they understand that this will disappoint the fans, it's more important for them to help lend a voice to those not represented nearly enough in our storytelling. "On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael," the actor wrote. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M."

