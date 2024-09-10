Posted in: Netflix, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, star trek, star trek: prodigy, star trek: voyager

Prodigy/Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew's Special Message for Star Trek Fans

Star Trek: Prodigy and Voyager's Kate Mulgrew shared a Janeway-like inspiring message with fans in honor of the original show's anniversary.

Kate Mulgrew has built such an impressive career on screen for nearly 50 years, but the one franchise that arguably remains closest to her heart is Star Trek. Spending over 200 episodes across the live-action series Voyager and the more recent animated series Prodigy, and a cameo in a feature film Nemesis (2002), the actress contributed to inspiring generations of female scientists and leaders as Captain/Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway since the UPN series' debut in 1995. Mulgrew shared a special message for those celebrating Star Trek Day on September 8th from the Star Trek: The Cruise's YouTube channel.

Prodigy & Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew's Inspiring Message for Star Trek Day!

"Happy Star Trek Day. This means, probably, an inexpressible amount of things to me because it's been so much a part of my life for 30 years," Mulgrew said. "I value the relationship with the fans. I value what it means, what it stands for, its philosophy, its ideology, its decency, its goodness, and its hope. There's a reason why it's been so popular for so many years and so far-reaching. So, let us continue with the vision. I think that's what's shared. That's what's so exciting. And that's what's so moving about human nature, the dauntless human spirit that Star Trek reminds us of all the time."

Mulgrew made her return to the Star Trek franchise lending her voice for the Paramount+/Netflix animated series in 2021, playing multiple incarnations of Janeway, the Hologram version on the U.S.S. Protostar, her mirror counterpart, and the Vice-Admiral who led the U.S.S. Voyager home while helping to deliver a crippling blow to the Borg Collective. Her Voyager castmates Robert Beltran and Robert Picardo reprised their roles as Chakotay and The Doctor, respectively, but there's no news on Netflix's end for season three. Season two on Netflix saw her resuming her search for Chakotay as the former young crew of the Protostar-turned-Starfleet cadets joined traveler Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) to battle an unknown temporal threat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!