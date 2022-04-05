Punisher/Stan Lee & Luke Cage/Reg E. Cathey Tributes Scrubbed, Too?

As great as it was to see all of the excitement surrounding the addition of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to the Disney+ line-up, we were wondering when the "weird things" would start happening. We got our first taste of it over the weekend when Marvel officially confirmed that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home was the same Matt Murdock from the Netflix series via an online character profile. And then they didn't, scrubbing the connection once attention to it grew. But this time around, we have two more scrubbings that are a bit more confusing.

First, a tribute to comics legend Stan Lee that appeared at the end of the series finale of the Jon Bernthal-starring The Punisher was removed. Might it have to do with the awkwardness of where it was placed, since it comes right after a scene where Bernthal's Frank Castle is laying waste to a group of criminals? It should be noted that the tribute to Lee at the end of the Jessica Jones series finale "A.K.A Everything" is still in place. But this one we're at a loss for because an on-screen tribute to the late Reg E. Cathey (Rev. James Lucas) was also removed from the Mike Colter-starring Luke Cage. And big props to Screen Rant for helping bring brain-scratching things like this to light.

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).