Punky Brewster: Peacock Sequel Series Shares First Look, Premiere Date

Punky Brewster joins an ever-growing list of nostalgia sequels, remakes, and revivals that brings back original stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson reprising their roles as Punky and Cherie, respectively. Based on the original series created by David W. Duclon in 1984, the sequel finds the young girl in pigtails once raised by her foster dad, now grown up as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland). She's a girl who reminds Punky of her younger self over 30 years ago.

Joining Frye, Johnson, and Copeland are Freddie Prinze, Jr as Travis, Punky's ex-husband, Noah Cottrell as Diego, Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah. Punky Brewster comes courtesy of UCP and Universal Television. Steve and Jim Armogida serve as executive producers and writers. Joining them to executive produce are Frye and Duclon along with Main Event Media's Jimmy Fox as producer. The original series lasted 88 episodes across four seasons from 1984-1988 on NBC, which starred Frye and Johnson. George Gaynes played Punky's foster father in Henry Warnimont, Susie Garrett as Mrs. Johnson, and Ami Foster as Margaux. The success of the live-action series also led to an animated series that lasted two seasons. Both series also featured Punky's golden retriever named Sandy. It's not known if anyone else from Punky and Cherie's past will join them for Punky Power.

The new Punky Brewster joins the likes of other 80s and 90s nostalgia series like Saved by the Bell and Full House to receive full-fledged sequel series. In the case of Peacock's Saved by the Bell two of the main characters are featured leading the predominantly new cast while the Tanner children are the ones that led Netflix's Fuller House. Peacock, which already streams all four seasons of the original 80s series, will drop all ten episodes of the new Punky Brewster on February 25.