Posted in: Max, TBS, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, puppy bowl xxi

Puppy Bowl XXI Preview: Because We Could All Use Some Puppy Pics Today

Set for Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max & discovery+ on Feb. 9th, here's a look at the two "rosters" for Puppy Bowl XXI.

It's hard to believe that we're less than three weeks away from "The Big Game" – well, that other "The Big Game." Sure, we're psyched for Super Bowl LIX – but that mostly has to do with the commercials, trailers, and other hoopla surrounding the game. But if there's one game on Sunday, February 9th, that will be keeping our focus on the action on the field, it's Puppy Bowl XXI. Returning for its 21st year and set to air across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+ beginning at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, the annual canine competition will be spearheaded by sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks, providing play-by-play commentary and Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner.

The three-hour event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states – and two countries – as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their "forever homes." In addition, DC Studios' Superman writer/director James Gunn and his dog, Ozu, will be on hand with a special message, a look at the upcoming feature film, and to award the pup who displayed "super abilities" the Krypto Super Play Award. We're going to have a complete preview and viewing guide heading into the big day – but if we're being honest? Today felt like exactly the kind of day when a lot of folks could probably benefit from a whole lot of puppy pics – call it Bleeding Cool's "puppy therapy," free of charge!

Puppy Bowl XXI: Here's Who's Competing!

Here's a look at who's competing for "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" (with all images courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery), followed by a roster rundown offering more intel on this adorable lineup of pups:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!