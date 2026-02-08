Posted in: Current News, Max, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, puppy bowl xxii

Puppy Bowl XXII Preview/Viewing Guide: The Canine Competition Returns!

Kicking off at 2 pm ET on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max & discovery+, here's your preview/viewing guide for Puppy Bowl XXII.

Today's the big game, folks! No, we're not talking about what the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks having going on over in San Francisco with Super Bowl LX. We're talking about Puppy Bowl XXII, as Team Fluff (blue) takes on Team Ruff (orange) for the honor of hoisting high the "Lombarky" Trophy. To make sure you have everything you need to enjoy today's canine competition, Bleeding Cool has put together a viewing guide that answers the big 5 W's (Who? What? When? Where? Why?). The best place to start? How about…

When & Can I Watch Puppy Bowl XXII? Stemming from Progressive Stadium, the original and longest-running call-to-adoption television event, returns TODAY at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT and will simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.

How Can I Follow Puppy Bowl XXII on Social Media? Viewers can join the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl, and by following Animal Planet on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook for more updates.

Okay, now that we've got the key intel out of the way, here's a look at what else you need to know – along with some cool extras along the way. Oh, and don't forget to check out a special Krypto-themed look at DC Studios' upcoming film, Supergirl:

Puppy Bowl XXII: What You Need to Know

This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups.

Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes.

Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will be providing play-by-play commentary during the event.

Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players, including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler), to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted Walmart "Lombarky" trophy to Team Ruff.

Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna, a determined pup with only three-legs, and Eleanor, who is both deaf and vision-impaired, will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award. Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna (a determined pup with only three legs) and Eleanor (who is both deaf and vision-impaired), will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

What's New & Returning During Puppy Bowl XXII?

For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown.

Additional new elements include an inside look at shelter staff cheering on their puppy players and a spirited Barking Lot Tailgate party hosted by Riasing Cane's Chicken Fingers, with special appearances by Todd Graves , Owner and Founder, and his dog Cane III .

, Owner and Founder, and his dog . Along with the Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show, viewers can look forward to Subaru of America, Inc.'s "Pup Close and Personal" and "Adoptables" segments, puppy cheer squads hyping up the crowd, kittens watching the game from the Temptations Skybox, the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test, a look at Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade scouting ten prospects, and much more. Of course, Bleeding Cool will have an extensive preview/viewing guide ahead of gameday, and coverage during and after the event.

Puppy Bowl XXII: Meet Team Ruff & Team Fluff!

Here's a rundown of the rosters for Team Ruff and Team Fluff, including their stats and images – here's a look:

TEAM FLUFF:

TEAM RUFF:

Puppy Bowl XXII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!