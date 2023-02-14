Quantum Leap: Brandon Routh Guest-Starring in Season 1 Ep. 14 "S.O.S." NBC's Quantum Leap is welcoming Brandon Routh (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), who will guest star in S01E14 "S.O.S." in a key role.

Fans of NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap have a "legendary" guest star set to hit their screens on February 27th with S01E14 "SOS." Brandon Routh (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman Returns) has joined the cast as Alexander Augustine, the father of Addison (Caitlin Bassett), in the episode titled S.O.S., which is scheduled to air on Feb. 27. "Growing up watching 'Quantum Leap,' it was an honor to portray such a pivotal character in Addison's life," Routh shared with IGN in a statement. "Ray and Caitlin are a fantastic duo, and I loved being a part of the QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!" Now, here's a look at some new images and an official overview for Routh's debut:

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14 "S.O.S.": Ben (Lee) leaps onto a naval warship during war games in 1989, where he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission but also contend with his commanding officer, Alexander.

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.