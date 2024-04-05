Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, quantum leap, Raymond Lee

Quantum Leap Canceled; Spinoff Sequel Series Ends After 2 Seasons

NBC has canceled Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap after two seasons.

Wherever the next leap takes Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap, it won't be back onto NBC for a third season. Variety confirmed earlier today that the spinoff sequel series will be returning for a third go-around – with the second season having recently wrapped less than two months ago. Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris served as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with Quinn's House Productions.

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in the hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chu (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leaps and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

