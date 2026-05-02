Posted in: Collectibles, SEGA, Toys | Tagged: lego, Sega Genesis, The Lego Group

The LEGO SEGA Genesis Console Is Coming in June 2026

The LEGO Group has announced another callback to '90s gaming, as they've partnered with SEGA for the new LEGO SEGA Genesis

Article Summary LEGO and SEGA have teamed up on a detailed LEGO SEGA Genesis set modeled after the iconic Model 1 console.

The build can be customized as a SEGA Genesis or SEGA Mega Drive, with detachable controllers and stickers.

The set includes a Sonic The Hedgehog 2 cartridge and hidden surprises inside for retro SEGA gaming fans.

LEGO and SEGA call the set a nostalgic tribute to a gaming classic, with the LEGO SEGA Genesis arriving in June 2026.

SEGA has partnered up with The LEGO Group for an all-new design, as they will release the LEGO SEGA Genesis console. As you can see here, they have done their best to faithfully recreate the original Model 1 (MK-1601) design, although the controllers look more like the Model 2 versions, complete with a copy of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in the top. As well as some surprises if you take it apart. We have more details about it, as well as a couple of quotes from both parties about this design, as this will go on sale June 1, 2026, for $40.

Bring The SEGA Genesis To Life Through The Art of LEGO

The highly detailed model is inspired by and pays homage to SEGA's original gaming console, an icon for gamers worldwide. Bringing together the best of creativity and a love for retro gaming, this display model allows builders to customize their creation into either the SEGA Genesis or SEGA Mega Drive version, complete with detachable controllers and decorative stickers.

"Like many others from my generation, I still vividly remember when the SEGA Mega Drive launched – it felt completely out of this world," said Patrik, Designer at the LEGO Group. "27 years later, the love for the console is still going strong – I still play mine! Recreating the intricate details and curves of the console with LEGO elements was an enjoyable challenge, despite its difficulty."

"We feel that this is a building experience that captures both SEGA's heritage of gaming and the playful creativity of LEGO play," said Alex Gomez, VP, Licensing & Partnerships of SEGA of America, Inc. "The SEGA Genesis holds a special place in the hearts of gamers and represents a defining era in video game history. With this new LEGO set, fans are not only able to relive those nostalgic memories but also actively engage with SEGA's legacy through hands-on creativity."

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