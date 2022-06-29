Quantum Leap: NBC Sets Premiere Date for Raymond Lee-Starring Series

Thanks to NBC, we now know when viewers will be able to check out its upcoming spinoff/sequel/revival series (these things get confusing sometimes) Quantum Leap. If you're looking to update your series premiere calendar, then make sure to list the Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F*** Himself)-starring series as beginning its adventures on Monday, September 19, at 10 pm ET. Lee is joined by Ernie Hudson (City on a Hill), Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop), and newcomer Caitlin Bassett. The series revival is set in the present time (some 30 years after original series star Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished), with a new team assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine… and the man who created it.

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (played by Christopher Kirby in the original series episode "The Leap Home Part 2") is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program.

La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing & executive producing the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero, original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.