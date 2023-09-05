Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, quantum leap, season 2, trailer

Quantum Leap Season 2 Images; Eliza Taylor, Peter Gadiot Join Cast

NBC released Season 2 images & casting news for its Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson & Mason Alexander Park-starring Quantum Leap

With October 4th bringing the return of NBC's Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap for a second season, the new season is set to welcome some new series regulars in Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets). Taylor will play Hannah Carson, a complex young woman whom viewers will meet in the season's third episode – a young woman who may be more than she appears. Gadiot's Tom Westfall is a US Army Officer – former special forces who is now high up in Army Intelligence – and overseeing the project in a crucial role. Thoughtful & centered, Westfall is a spiritual kind of warrior whom both men and women admire but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. As for guest stars, viewers can keep an eye out for familiar faces such as Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias, Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Along with the casting news, we have a set of preview images to pass along that offer some clues to what's to come this season on Quantum Leap. Here's a look at Episode 201: "This Took Too Long!" – Russia, 1978; Episode 205: "One Night in Koreatown – Los Angeles Riots, Koreatown, 1992; Episode 208: "Nomad" – Egypt, 1961 (filmed in Cairo, Egypt) – here's a look:

And here's a look at the Fall 2023 trailer that was released by NBC earlier today that included a look at the returning series:

