Quentin Tarantino Eyeing 2023 8-Episode Series; "Sgt. Fury" Fan & More

There's some news that's exciting, and then there's some news that's exciting… but you have to put an asterisk next to it because there's a chance that it's in-the-moment, too-good-to-be-true news. Like when Quentin Tarantino's interested in writing and/or directing a project. Like he's done in the past with the "Star Trek" franchise, FX's upcoming "Justified" revival (more on that below), and other projects that seemed to go away quietly… never to be heard from again. So when Tarantino told host Elvis Mitchell at a New York event in support of his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday night that he was planning to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023, we got excited. When we learned that he "wasn't forthright with narrative or production details around the project," though? That's when the asterisk came out. On a weird side note that may or may not have anything to do with what we just talked about (but probably not), if Tarantino had his choice of comic books to bring to the screen? He's all about Marvel's Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos (which would actually make for a pretty cool eight-episode streaming series for Disney+, in case anyone is asking).

Back in February of this year, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Tarantino was in early talks to direct one or two episodes of FX's Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval. Having recently worked with Olyphant on Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and with his passion for the late author Elmore Leonard's (who created the givens character) works such as Rum Punch (which became Jackie Brown) and several other titles he's optioned over the years, the move wouldn't have been a surprise but apparently did not materialize. Fans of CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation are familiar with Tarantino's directorial work on two 2005 episodes of the crime procedural.