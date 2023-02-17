Rabbit Hole Teaser: For Sutherland's John Weir, It's "Trust No One" With the series premiering on March 26th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Paramount+'s Kiefer Sutherland-starring Rabbit Hole.

With only a little more than a month to go until Paramount+ and Showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming Kiefer Sutherland-starring eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole begins spinning its web of mysteries, we have another look at what viewers can expect. In the streaming series, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. Complicating matters even further? As you're about to see, Weir can't tell if there's anyone he can trust…

Here's a look at the newest mini-teaser that was released earlier today (followed by a look back the previously-released previews and production rundown), where there's a pretty clear message coming through to Surtherland's Weir… "Trust No One":

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look back at the teaser and production intel that was released last month (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).