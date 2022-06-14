RAW10: Todd McFarlane, wiip & Rooster Teeth Team for Animated Series

After 23 years, Todd McFarlane is getting back into animation, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that McFarlane Films is teaming up with wiip & Warner Bros. Discovery's Rooster Teeth Studios for an adult animated series inspired by McFarlane Toys' RAW10 action figures. Spotlighting a group of cybernetically enhanced animals, Dan Dominguez's (GEN: Lock) animated series take will be "an R-rated Saturday morning cartoon for adults that, through the lens of the toyline, will satirically explore the tropes of '80s-era animation." With the project expected to be shopped next month, Dominguez, McFarlane, McFarlane Films' Sean Canino, wiip's Paul Lee, Mark Roybal & Nate Winslow, and Rooster Teeth Studios' Dan Shorr will executive produce. "Having fun in the older-skewing animation space is always something I am thinking about," said McFarlane in a statement. "With the off-beat mind of writer Dan Dominguez and the experience of Rooster Teeth, we are all hoping the combined total will be a wild and entertaining ride for everyone. Animation lets our minds have an unlimited budget to create everything."

The animated series will include toyline characters such as Fren-Z (a robotic blend of a great white shark & prehistoric megalodon), Battlesnake (a super genius reptilian monster), and Cy-Gor, part gorilla, part cyborg (a name that "Spawn" fans should know since that's where the character originated, but the two universes will not be connecting). "When I was a kid, I loved Saturday Morning Cartoons and, as I got older, my love of animation only got stronger thanks to anime. So many of the great R-rated toons out of Japan showed me that genre animation could be made for grownups. That they could be darkly hilarious, thematically rich, cerebral, violent, and seductive. So when I got the chance to come up with the world's first adult Saturday morning cartoon, and to do it with Todd McFarlane – a personal hero who opened my eyes to how grown-up comic books could be… needless to say, this project has been a dream come true," Dominguez added. "So get ready for deeply unsettling, grown-up-style laughs! Thrills! Chills! Gore! Sex! Adult themes! And… emotions! Yes, I do in fact plan on having a 30-foot-tall cybernetic gorilla make you cry."