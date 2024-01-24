Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jack reacher, lee child, prime video, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Fans Congrats, Explains Lobster (VIDEO)

Reacher star Alan Ritchson posted a video congratulating the fans who figured out the Season 3 novel and explained his previous lobster clue.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson celebrates the reveal of Reacher Season 3's novel, Persuader.

Season 3 to feature Maine setting, confirmed by Ritchson's lobster clue on Instagram.

Maria Sten will reprise her role as Frances Neagley in the upcoming season.

Fans connect the dots from Ritchson's teaser, earn praise and an explanation in his video.

Earlier today, fans of Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher learned which of bestselling author Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels will serve as the basis for the third season. Well, it's time for folks to start reading/rereading the seventh novel, 2003's Persuader: "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past." In addition, we also learned that Maria Sten will be returning as Frances Neagley for the upcoming season – currently in production. But some savvy fans who follow Ritchson's Instagram account were able to figure out the clue that Ritchson posted on Tuesday – a lobster. Well, it turns out that was a ten-ton clue because what area of the U.S. is best known for its lobster? Maine – and guess where Persuader is set? Yup – and Ritchson has taken to Instagram with a follow-up video to congratulate those who cracked the case and explain the connection to those who didn't – or who missed it.

Here's a look at Ritchson celebrating the announcement and playing lobster puppeteer – followed by a look back at the lobster clue that Ritchson dropped on Tuesday via Instagram:

Reacher: What You Beed to Know About Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell.

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder.

Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

