Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Up "Interesting" Season 2 Watch Plan

Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared an interesting way to watch the second season - we're just not sure your boss is going to be too thrilled.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson shared a cheeky Season 2 "viewing strategy" for Prime Video's Reacher.

Reacher Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 15th.

The second season finds a member of Reacher’s military unit reuniting after one of them is murdered.

Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season.

With a little more than a month to go until the second season of Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher hits our screens, may have come up with the perfect "personal watch party plan" to make viewing Season 2 much easier. Now, it's going to involve a serious commitment to the series and its teachings – but some advice? You might want to find out if your boss is a big fan of the Amazon series, too…

"Do something to get fired the day before so you can stay home and binge the first three eps. Then ask for your job back and threaten to use some sweet reacher headbutt if they won't give it to you," Ritchson shared in a recent Instagram post (clearly joking, but we need to write these things just to be on the safe side). "They will be scared, so you'll get it back. Then start laying the groundwork to get fired again in a week so you can stay home and watch episode 4. You'll learn new fight moves by then, so you'll have fresh scare tactics to get your job back until the next episode airs. Season 2 will be worth the trouble, trust me." Here's a look at Ritchson's post:

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's a look at the action-packed official trailer for Prime Video's Reacher Season 2:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season (that feels like it was a long, long time ago):

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

