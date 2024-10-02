Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Speaks for Fans with Neagley Spinoff Reaction

Reacher star Alan Ritchson spoke for millions of fans with his posted reaction to Maria Sten's Frances Neagley getting a Prime Video spinoff series.

If you're a fan of the live-action universe of bestselling author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, then we're pretty sure you were excited to hear that Prime Video would be expanding the franchise's universe in a very big way. During the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London on Tuesday, Amazon MGM Studios' Jennifer Salke confirmed that a series order had been given for a series spotlighting Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. As fans of the books and series know, Sten's Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Ritchson, who is expected to guest-star) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. Shortly after, Ritchson shared his reaction to the news – speaking on behalf of millions and only needing five words to do it: "The world needs more Neagley."

In the upcoming spinoff, Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Hell-bent on justice, she will use everything she's learned from Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators to uncover a menacing evil – even if it means putting herself in its path. Now, here's a screencap of Ritchson's posted reaction to the Reacher universe expanding:

Reacher EP and showrunner Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton (Prison Break) created the series, which was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Santora and Wootton will executive produce, along with Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell represent Skydance Television. In addition, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will oversee the project for Skydance. "Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in 'Reacher,'" shared Santora and Wootton. "Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley's story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

