Reacher Season 2 Premieres December 15th; Official Trailer Released

Jack must reunite with his military unit to catch a killer in the official trailer for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 2.

Article Summary Reacher Season 2 from Prime Video premieres on December 15th - and we have the official trailer.

When a member of Jack Reacher's Army Special Investigators group is murdered, the unit reunited to find the killer and get some answers.

The new season is based on Lee Child's book "Bad Luck and Trouble".

Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season.

They warned us that it was coming and when it was going to drop – and it looks like they kept their promise. Returning on December 15th for a second season, we have the official trailer for writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. Unfortunately, it's a tragic & deadly situation that's facing Ritchson's Jack Reacher when he does return. A member of the 110th (Reacher's elite group of Army Special Investigators) has been murdered, forcing the remaining members to reunite and look for answers. But what they find is bigger than they could've ever imagined…

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's a look at the action-packed official trailer for Prime Video's Reacher Season 2:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

