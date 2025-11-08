Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson on Viewers Getting "Fight Fatigue"

Reacher star Alan Ritchson discusses Season 4, why fights have to mean something, and worrying about viewers getting "fight fatigue."

As we await word on when the fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, Ritchson is offering some insights into what viewers can expect from the streaming series' return from a fighting perspective. During a recent interview supporting his film Playdate, Ritchson shared that the fight scenes during the fourth season will be something special while also addressing another important issue. While the series has been known for its level of action over its three seasons, Ritchson wants to make sure that the action means something when it goes down and that it isn't just there to grab eyeballs.

"We shot… God, I don't even know, man. 30? We've never shot this many fights. There's so many. And it's not just that we're just going for the sake of it. I worry about fight fatigue for audiences," Ritchson explained. "I watch my wife watch 'Game of Thrones,' and I am yawning my way through it, and then the fights start. I'm like, 'Now it's getting good.' The fights start, and she's like, 'Oh, wake me up when the fights are done.' And I'm like, 'What is that?' I don't ever want somebody to disengage because they're just seeing up all the fights in the world thrown on screen. There's got to be stakes and a reason. You got to be invested in feeling for these characters and the reason for what they're fighting for, and I think we've done a really good job of that. We've set a record for the amount of fights that we've done this season, but all for good reason. I think it's going to be a lot of fun.

Early in September, the actor and executive producer shared an image from the set, taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Here's a look back at one of Ritchson's previous posts, sharing an update on how things are going with Season 4:

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

