Reacher Star Alan Ritchson on Why He Was "Panicked" Ahead of Season 4

Reacher star Alan Ritchson explains why he felt "panicked" after Season 3 and why it's important for the fourth season to be different.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson reveals he felt "panicked" after Reacher Season 3 set such a high standard.

Showrunner Nick Santora eased Ritchson's worries, advising each season just needs to feel different.

Season 4 promises new experiences and intense fight scenes to keep Reacher fresh and exciting.

Ritchson shares behind-the-scenes updates, teasing that Season 4 delivers some of the best Reacher yet.

When we last checked in on what to expect from the upcoming fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, Ritchson discussed how the fight scenes would be something special, while also sharing his concerns about viewers developing "fight fatigue." During a recent interview in support of his film Playdate, Ritchson touched on the pressures that come from wanting to give the viewers something uniquely different with each season. "I'm always one to manage expectations. I want to have a really transparent, authentic, real relationship with my audience so they really know what to expect and can trust me," Ritchson explained during an interview with Collider. "I was panicked coming out of Season 3, because it was so well executed for the audience's experience. I felt like it was so in the wheelhouse for what Reacher is, and what that experience should be for audiences."

Though proud of the third season, that meant that the bar was raised even higher for Season 4. Thankfully, a conversation with Showrunner Nick Santora helped put Ritchson's mind at ease. "I called my showrunner, worried. I was like, 'We're never going to be able to top this. It was so perfect for what we do.' Now, everybody's going to be disappointed going forward. And he's like, 'Well, you know, we just have to be different. We just have to keep trying to be different. We don't need to top ourselves. Let's just make it a new experience so people don't know what to expect, because Reachers' world, the trouble you can get into is so different,'" he revealed.

Early in September, the actor and executive producer shared an image from the set, taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Here's a look back at one of Ritchson's previous posts, sharing an update on how things are going with Season 4:

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

