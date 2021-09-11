Record 5 Matches Booked Ahead of Time for WWE Raw Next Week

Normally, WWE waits until the last minute before deciding what will happen on an episode of WWE Raw, with Vince McMahon famously ripping up the script an hour before the show and rewriting it. Most of the time, in kayfabe, WWE seems to go into Raw with no plan at all, simply hoping wrestlers will come out during the opening promo segment and book some matches against each other, or they wouldn't even have enough material to fill the show. Is WWE finally listening to criticism and doing something about it?

Following WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden yesterday, WWE has announced five matches to take place on Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Shayna Basler will challenge Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the belt. Randy Orton will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The New Day will team up with Mansoor and Mustafa Ali for an eight-man tag against AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar. Rhea Ripley will face Natalya, one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, in a singles match. And Damian Priest will issue an open challenge for the United States Championship.

The next day on NXT, we'll finally see what all the hype is about with the big revamp. No matches have been advertised for that show yet, or for WWE Smackdown next week. But later this month, WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor. In addition, Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship after winning a number one contender match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. And as previously mentioned, Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, September 26th at 8E/5P, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. WWE Raw airs at 8E/5P on the USA Network on MOnday.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe