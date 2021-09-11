WWE Smackdown 9/10/21: How Many Muppets Died for Becky's Coat?

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for an episode of WWE Smackdown this week. Did returning to their old stomping ground bring back some of the lost magic? Read on to find out…

WWE opened the show with a video commemorating 9/11. You're a day early, ****ers!

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman came out and cut a promo about how WWE runs New York and Roman Runs WWE, and therefore Roman runs New York, which means Roman Runs Arthur Ashe Stadium, which means Roman runs AEW. Roman to AEW confirmed!

Brock Lesnar came out and said to Paul Heyman: "why didn't you tell Roman I was gonna be at SummerSlam?" This caused the bloodline to abandon Heyman in the ring, where he tried to slip back into his Lesnar advocate character, but Lesnar picked him up for an F5. Roman came from behind the camera to Superman punch Lesnar, which really only makes sense if you assume Lesnar can only see what's on camera, not what's right in front of him. Lesnar shrugged it off then beat up the Usos as Roman and Heyman escaped.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton tried to find out from Paul Heyman if Roman will accept Brock's challenge, but he blows it off and insults Jersey girls.

Sami Zayn came out wearing a New York Knicks Jersey, only to bring out a basketball player from the Atlanta Hawks to join him, to massive boos. Apparently, the Hawks knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs? New Yorkers only have themselves to be mad at for having faith in the Knicks to begin with. Zayn, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Otis faced Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, The Mysterios, and Big E. The Match was over in less time than it took me type all those names out, with everyone hitting their finishers on Zayn for the win.

Big E put over the New York Knicks after the match (dude, they lost), and said he might cash in that MitB contract at any time.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch joined Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce for a contract signing for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship. Big Time Becky was wearing a long fur coat, but it was bright read, so I can only assume it was made from the fur of a muppet (RIP Telly). Becky heeled it up but eventually signed the contract.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton confronted Paul Heyman again, who said Roman would answer the challenge tonight after the main event. Big E was there too and reminded Heyman of his briefcase.

Edge faced Seth Rollins again, with Rollins doing a bunch of Edge's moves (and even Beth Phoenix's Glam Slam). Eventually, Rollins stomped Edge and the announcers acted like his neck was re-broken and this was bound to happen from the moment Edge returned. So… why did WWE clear him then? It was a decent match and all, but I was done with this feud after SummerSlam and I wish both guys would move on. Edge left in an ambulance.

Backstage in Roman's dressing room, Roman gave Heyman a guilt trip about betraying him. I'm not sure what the payoff of this is. Will Roman face Heyman in a match?

In the main event, The Usos defended the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits, but the match ended in a DQ when Roman interfered.

Guess it's not Takeback Season after all.

After the match, Roman said he'll take on Brock after he's done with Finn Balor, so the way WWE feuds go, Brock can take the next three months off while Roman and Finn face each other at three PPVS and every episode of Smackdown in-between. Balor came out to close the show… as the Demon!

This episode of WWE Smackdown was like 80% Roman Reigns stuff, which is good, because Roman Reigns stuff is the best stuff going in WWE these days. The second best is Baron Corbin stuff, but he wasn't there tonight for some reason. Becky and Bianca are both good wrestlers, but their feud is nonsensical. Yes, Becky acted hellish by sucker-punching Belair at SummerSlam, but Belair is the one who lost her title in a 20-second squash. Frankly, she doesn't really have a legitimate complaint, and the only reason to boo Becky is because she killed Elmo for a fur coat, and even then, a lot of people would probably cheer that. Basically everyone else on Smackdown is a jobber, so eventually they're just going to have to have Becky vs. Roman at WrestleMania.

