Red Nose Day 2025 Viewing Guide: "Strictly," EastEnders & Much More!

Set for 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET), here's your guide to Red Nose Day 2025 sketches - including Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders, and more.

It's not like every Red Nose Day isn't a special one – but tonight's Red Nose Day Big Night of TV is extra special because it also marks 40 years of raising a whole of funds for a whole lot of great causes across the UK and around the world. Kicking off at 7 pm UK time this evening (2 pm ET in the U.S.) and airing on BBC One and streaming on BBC iPlayer, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, and Alesha Dixon will be on hand to help usher in some amazing sketches spotlighting some of the hardest-hitting shows on the BBC. We're talking Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, EastEnders, a Not Going Out/Beyond Paradise crossover, and much more. Here's a look at what's going down:

"Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie": In an exclusive sketch for Red Nose Day 2025, an Inbetweeners reunion is on the cards as James Buckley and Joe Thomas take on the roles of legendary Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, in a parody charting their journey from Manchester lads to global rock superstars. Expect all the drama, sibling showdowns, and unexpected celebrity cameos, wrapped up in a heavy dose of Britpop nostalgia, iconic 90s music moments, and cheeky humour. Adding to the fun is a star-studded cast featuring Hugh Dennis, Martin Lewis, Micky Flanagan, Vernon Kay, Mark Silcox, Tasha Ghouri, Melvin Odoom, Roisin Conaty, and Piers Morgan, all stepping into memorable roles from the band's legendary rise to stardom.

"Not Going Beyond Paradise": A huge BBC crossover is coming to cause comedy chaos. Exclusively for Red Nose Day 2025, the worlds of two of the BBC's most loved programmes collide for the first time ever as Sally Bretton, who plays both Lee's wife Lucy in Not Going Out and DI Humphrey Goodman's wife Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise, takes on both roles in a hilarious mix-up of mistaken identities. Joining Bretton are her onscreen husbands: Lee Mack, who plays Lee in Not Going Out, and Kris Marshall, who plays DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. Zahra Ahmadi also appears as Esther Williams from Beyond Paradise, and fans will spot more familiar faces from both shows throughout the sketch. The sketch sees the characters' worlds unexpectedly collide, setting the stage for a comedy of errors that's not to be missed. Expect identity mix-ups, misunderstandings, and classic slapstick humour in this unmissable Comic Relief special.

"The Gladiators with Chabuddy G": A brand new 'G'ladiator is stepping into the arena for Comic Relief! Kurrupt FM's self-appointed manager Chabuddy G is stepping into the legendary Gladiators arena for an exclusive Red Nose Day 2025 showdown. Full of confidence and bravado, Chabuddy G arrives at Sheffield Arena convinced he's about to join the ranks of the mighty Gladiators. But his dream of arena domination is short-lived when he discovers he's not a Gladiator at all – he's a contender whose first challenge is a head-to-head duel with none other than human powerhouse Bionic. Can Chabuddy G hold his own, or will Bionic's pugil stick bring his dreams crashing down? And more importantly, what Gladiator name will he bestow upon himself?

"Strictly Come Dancing The New Pro Dancers": Are Rachel Parris and Russell Kane the next Strictly stars? Starring Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the sketch follows the journey of Melissa (Parris) and Johnny (Kane), two unlikely newcomers who take on the challenge of joining the Strictly professional lineup due to new inclusivity rules, which require a certain percentage of professionals to be… amateurs! Filmed in an observational documentary style, the sketch tracks their surprising audition process as Melissa and Johnny land the job as Strictly's first-ever amateur professional dancers. But in a sad twist of fate, both their celebrity partners mysteriously pull out of the next series at the last minute, citing identical farcical injuries. But Tess and Claudia, always quick on their feet, hatch a clever plan. Tune in to see how it unfolds!

"EastEnders Special for Comic Relief": EastEnders is working with Comic Relief this Red Nose Day to produce an exclusive 5-minute episode that will focus on Phil's mental health and the importance of treatment. For the past few months, EastEnders' Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has been at the centre of a mental health storyline which saw his character reach a crisis point when he attempted to take his own life on the EastEnders 40th anniversary as his depression with symptoms of psychosis took hold. Whilst at the mental health unit, Phil makes friends with a patient called Andy (Jake Rory) who shares details of his time at a homeless youth hostel, and the pair soon realise that they have more in common than first anticipated.

"Munya Chawawa Auditions to Be Brian Cox's Understudy": In an exclusive sketch for Red Nose Day 2025, Munya Chawawa heads to the West End to become Brian Cox's new understudy in his critically acclaimed play, The Score. But how will the famously no-nonsense, multi-award-winning actor take to Munya's ideas for the 'role'?

