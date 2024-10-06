Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell: Bo Bragason Reflects on Show Legacy, Wainwright & More

Bo Bragason (The Radleys) spoke with Bleeding Cool about her time working on the Disney+ historical action-adventure series Renegade Nell.

Bo Bragason is a rising star in the British entertainment scene, with her start in the BBC miniseries Three Girls. Since her two-episode stint, she's also appeared in other projects like BBC's Moving On and Netflix's Creeped Out before making her feature debut in MGM's Censor (2021). While promoting her latest supernatural horror comedy in Lionsgate's The Radleys, Bragason spoke to Bleeding Cool about her British historical fantasy Disney+ action-adventure series Renegade Nell, which was unfortunately canceled in July after one season. Set in a fantasy version of 18th-century England, Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) becomes a highwaywoman—and the most feared person in the country—after being framed for murder. With the help of a magical sprite called Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed), Nell realizes that her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Bragason played Roxy Trotter, Nell's younger sister.

Renegade Nell Star Bo Bragason on Her First Major Stint on a Television Series

Bleeding Cool: What is your fondest memory working on Renegade Nell, and what did you like about the world Sally Wainwright created?

What was my favorite part working on 'Renegade Nell?' That was one of the best eight months of my life. That was my first big project, my first time being on set for longer than two weeks. The cast was amazing. Louisa set such a good example of what it is to have good vibes on set. It's difficult to pinpoint it down to one moment, but some of the stuff that stands out the most were the outdoor scenes when it was summertime. It was hot and getting on location.

There was also a cool scene where I'm hanging out of a carriage shutting up right now, which I found fun because that was the only time I got to do any kind of action, which I enjoyed. [Renegade Nell' is a] grounded fantasy, which is fun to explore and watch. I had such a good time watching it because it had been pushed back quite a few times after the release date. Sally is a fantastic writer and creator. I am so privileged to be able to say that I got to live in that world, even if it was for one season. I'm going to miss playing Roxy.

Renegade Nell, which also stars Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Enyi Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Florence Keen, Pip Torrens, Joely Richardson, and Adrian Lester, is available on Disney+. The Radleys, which also stars Damien Lewis, Kelly Macdonald, Jay Lycurgo, Siân Phillips, and Shaun Parkes, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

