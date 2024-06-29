Posted in: BBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, jenna coleman, The Jetty, trailer

The Jetty: Jenna Coleman Cop Thriller Gets BBC Official Trailer

Arriving on July 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for The Jetty, the new BBC cop drama starring Jenna Coleman, because every British actor has to play a cop.

The BBC has released the trailer for the new cop drama The Jetty, which stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent) as Detective Ember Manning, who investigates a case that threatens to unravel the threads of her past. The series will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 15 July. The Jetty was created and written by Cat Jones and produced by Firebird Pictures for the BBC; the four-part mystery examines sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity, and memory. And every major British actor has to eventually play an angst-ridden cop sooner or later. It's obviously Coleman's turn.

When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning (Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she's always called home. As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity, and memory in the places that Me Too has left behind… and British drama will never run out of grim topics to make cop dramas from. Seriously. That's the whole brand of the genre now. We're not sure claiming to be a human lie detector is such a good idea when nearly everyone is going to lie to her, and she's not going to figure this out until much later in the story, but that's British cop show writing for you.

The series also stars Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey).

In addition, the cast includes Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson (Sleeper, Guardians), Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help), Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, Red Rose).

The Jetty will launch on 15 July on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It will be on a US streamer shortly after.

