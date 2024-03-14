Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, Louisa Harland, Renegade Nell, sally wainwright

Renegade Nell: Disney Debuts Trailer for Sally Wainwright's New Series

Disney+ released the trailer for Renegade Nell starring Louisa Harland as an 18th Century outlaw with the powers of Buffy

Article Summary Disney+ unveils trailer for Sally Wainwright's 'Renegade Nell.'

Louisa Harland stars as an 18th-century outlaw with magical powers.

Historical fantasy combines highwaywoman antics with supernatural elements.

All episodes of 'Renegade Nell' to stream on March 29, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ finally released the official trailer for the upcoming Original series Renegade Nell. The historical fantasy series is from the brilliant Sally Wainwright, her first new series since the end of her critically acclaimed series Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley.

Renegade Nell is about Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Of course a heroine's destiny is always bigger than she ever imagined. That's the whole nature of YA Fantasy! Yup, Nelly is what you get if you ever wondered, "What if Buffy was… a highwaywoman?" Well, wonder no more! Sally Wainwright has answered your prayers! If you ever wondered "What if Sally Wainwright wrote Buffy in the 18th Century only with faeries and magick instead of vampire?", this is your answer! Who says you can't have nice things from Sally Wainwright? Punching! Horses! Cross-dressing! Disguises! Hurrah!

Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, only considerably less foul-mouthed here because this is Disney!) in the leading role of Nell Jackson with Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, with Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar and Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton. Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford and Craig Parkinson as Sam Trotter also star.

Renegade Nell is produced by Lookout Point. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+. Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes. Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.

All episodes of "Renegade Nell" will be available to stream on March 29, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!