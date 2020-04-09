Reno 911 Presents All the Ways a Zoom Morning Briefing Can Go Wrong

Quibi entered the crowded streaming/online landscape this week with a launch that brought dozens of dramas, comedies, news programs, and reality series with it. While the jury is still out on a number of projects and how well the short-form digital content service will perform in the long run, the one series that could be make-or-break Quibi for us is its upcoming restart of Comedy Central favorite Reno 911!. That's right, in the clip below you'll find original series creators, writers, and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong all doing their part to maintain social distancing while still keeping the streets of Nevada safe. If you think Lennon's Dangle had a tough time keeping the morning briefing under control when they were in person, just wait until you see what it's like having all ten on-screen at once, especially when Kenney-Silver's Wiegel gets bored.

Running from 2003 to 2009 and structured as a mockumentary-style series that parodied popular "crime cam" series "such as Cops, Reno 911! developed a strong following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills with the storylines' unscripted vibe. The series popularity would lead to the silver screen, with feature film Reno 911!: Miami released in 2007. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date, and Comedy Central Productions is set to produce.

Comedy Central Original Content co-heads Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen are excited to see the show return for a new season: "We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series 'Reno 911!' to the world. Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call." Reno 911! is the second project Lennon has set up at the service, with comedy series Winos finding him playing a misguided entrepreneur who moves from Silicon Valley to Napa Valley and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success. If you still need a little more convincing, here's a look back at the previously-released, squirrel-themed (you'll see) teaser: